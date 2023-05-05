Morning River, Vechte, Emlichheim, Niedersachsen, Germany

An Autumn morning, I was headed for the woods in the neighbourhood of my German home near Emlichheim, looking for some nice Autumn forest pictures, including colour, ferns, trees, the lot.

I had to park my car on the other side of the road, close to the river Vechte. As I saw some fog over the fields in the distance, I decided to take a look at the river before entering the woods. Over the water was a thin layer of mist, constantly changing, growing thicker, getting thinner. When the sun rose, the light was shining through the trees, making the image complete.

