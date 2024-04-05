Blue Hour Northern Lights, Talkeetna, Alaska, USA

Last September, I experienced a unique and magical night photographing the northern lights right after the sunset, during the blue hour. If you have never chased the auroras, you might not know that most of the time, the northern lights occur late at night, anytime between 11 pm and 3 am or later. I have been chasing and photographing the northern lights for the past 20+ years, and the few nights of early auroras I witnessed are always unforgettable!

As I savored my dinner at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, I was treated to a stunning spectacle. The sun was setting, casting a golden glow on the Alaska Range, Mt. Foraker, Mt. Hunter, and Mt. Denali. From the vantage point up the hill, the view of Talkeetna, the winding river, and the snow-capped mountains was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

We were experiencing a solar storm, and I expected to see the northern lights throughout the night, especially in the later hours. After the long Alaskan summer of 24 hours of daylight, I can't wait to see the stars, the night, and the auroras. My camera equipment and all my gear live with me from mid-August to the end of April, when, at my latitude, we have darker hours through the night, and I can see the northern lights. I was ready! We never know when we will be surprised!

And yes, I was surprised by the moment's beauty, the excitement of the early auroras, and the magic of the northern lights dancing across the sky above the still remnants of the sun-kissed Alaska Range, painted in green, pink, and yellow. It was as if Lady Aurora had dressed up early to come out to play.

