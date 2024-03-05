Pyramid Lake, Jasper, Alberta, Canada

Pyramid Lake is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, in my opinion. It's not the typical iconic Alberta Rockies view as Moraine Lake, Lake Louise, or Maligne Lake. Still, there is something so magnificent about this mountain lake nestled behind the town of Jasper. Pyramid Mountain is unique, with its telltale form and incredible red tones that glow in the sun. When the sun sets, it towers over the lake, a dark shadow, but you can still see the stunning rockwork as the snow outlines all its edges, and there's still that faint red glow.

I spent the weekend in Jasper, meaning to go to new places and see views I hadn't seen before. But every night, I was taken back to Pyramid Lake, where I'd watch the sunset and then skate on the lake under the stars. It really is an incredible place, one that is sure to take your breath away.

This mountain makes for the most spectacular photos, with its best angle being all its angles. I loved getting the chance to shoot this mountain lake in all different lights that weekend. I was set up to try to shoot the sunset on the mountain range that lies to the west of Pyramid Lake. After the sunset, I just took in the view in the fading light. About to pack up, I just had to grab some shots of the mountain before the light was gone completely. I ended up with this, and I'm super happy with the result.

