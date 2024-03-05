Monument Valley From Hunts Mesa, Arizona, USA

This photograph was made from Hunt's Mesa in the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Visiting Hunt's Mesa requires a Navajo guide and outfitter. The image was made well before sunrise, after camping atop the Mesa. The Sony A7R IV was mounted on a sturdy tripod.

I photographed from the pre-dawn blue hour through the full bright sun. Monument Valley comprises red, orange, yellow and rust-colored rocks and sand. This blue hour shot shows it in a very unusual color and tonality and has become one of my favorite images.

