    Monument Valley From Hunts Mesa, Arizona, USA
    By Ricky Workman

    This photograph was made from Hunt's Mesa in the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Visiting Hunt's Mesa requires a Navajo guide and outfitter. The image was made well before sunrise, after camping atop the Mesa. The Sony A7R IV was mounted on a sturdy tripod.

    I photographed from the pre-dawn blue hour through the full bright sun. Monument Valley comprises red, orange, yellow and rust-colored rocks and sand. This blue hour shot shows it in a very unusual color and tonality and has become one of my favorite images.


