Long Beach Island, New Jersey, USA

On August 21, 2009, hurricane Bob made a dash out to sea, leaving the NJ coast relatively untouched. This photo showing Bob's exit east was taken during the Blue Hour using a wide-angle zoom at 12mm and a 15-second time exposure.

Shooting in the dark, my wife told me that a woman approached her and asked her, "What is he seeing that I don't see?'. I currently have had this photo accepted and sold in a juried show in Connecticut at a 30x45" dye transfer on aluminium with no resizing needed. It was not bad for one of Nikon's early digital camera models, the D200. It now resides in a home on Block Island.

