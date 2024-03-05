Lago Di Braises, Dolomites, Italy

Fall in the Dolomites is a wonderful time to visit. You just never know what beautiful scenery you will find around the next corner.

On this day, our destination for sunrise was Lago Di Braises, a place I knew nothing about. Upon arriving in the dark, I was somewhat disappointed as the water level was very low, and the photo ops seemed very limited.

As daylight began to appear, I wandered around until I found this spot that I felt captured the beauty of the lake and this incredible area just as the blue hour was upon us.

