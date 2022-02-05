Skagsanden Beach, Lofoten, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was photographed in Skagsanden Beach in Lofoten, Norway during the winter. It was a dull and cold day after a heavy snowfall, and not a pleasant day to be in the outdoor. However, I think it is a great opportunity to create a moody image of snowy landscape. It was difficult to walk around the deep snow. After scouting around the beach, I found an interesting pattern formed the snow and stream that lead to the ocean. With the use of ultra-wide angle lens, and photographing from low angle, I was able to exaggerate the pattern of snow and make it interesting. This is the best example of getting great image in the bad weather condition.

