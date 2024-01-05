Mustang, Steens Mountain, Oregon, USA

This photo was taken in the South Steens Horse Management Area. We try to make the trip across Oregon a couple of times each year to photograph the mustangs and enjoy the beauty of the wilderness.

This photo was taken in September 2023, when we came across a band of a dozen or so bachelor stallions. Bachelors are typically young stallions who have been kicked out of their birth-bred because of their threat to the dominant stallion. They tend to hang out together in a band ... like a gang of teenagers. They have companionship in the band and practice their sparring skills until they can get their own herd.

This image is of two bachelor stallions sparring. It can look pretty rough at times, but typically, it's over quickly, without any serious injury to either horse.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now