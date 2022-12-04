Cedar Falls, Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio, USA

I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very nice winter destination, so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February 2021. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not-so-wintery weather, well above freezing. As we got closer, however, the forecast changed and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations, of course.

We arrived on a Sunday afternoon and settled into our cabin. There are several, separate areas that make up the park, and on the first day, one area that we visited was Cedar Falls.

The pathway and stairs were heavily covered by ice, making it rather hazardous, but we had ice cleats for our boots. All along, there was ice emerging from low cliff walls and from any flowing water.

When we got to the falls, there was a full-on winter scene with most of the stream being frozen, and icicles hanging all over. I liked this scene from under one of the rock overhangs at the entrance to the falls area.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now