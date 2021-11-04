Autumn Gold, Portland, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I visited the Japanese Gardens in Portland, Oregon like I do most years during the autumn season. I have a photographer membership because they require it if you do any kind of commercial selling of photographs taken in the gardens. It also allows you to go early during hours set aside for members only. Springtime is also a magical time to visit but autumn is my favorite time of year to capture the beauty there.

This famous maple tree is always a show stopper and very popular among photographers. In some years it can get very busy around the little tree. This is another reason why I’m grateful for the early member hours. I had gone on a day where there was a break in the rain. On this particular day there was no wind or rain. And to make it an even better day to photograph this tree, there was a little bit of sun between the cloud cover. This made for some very special lighting within the garden.

I happened to photograph the tree a little too early when the leaves were yellow and just starting to get a little bit of red. As it turned out, this is probably my favorite photo that I’ve taken of this tree. I love the golden tones. I had planned to return the following week but because Mother Nature is unpredictable, the high winds we had in the area blew all the leaves down and stripped it bare. I am pleased with all the photos I took that day. I’m looking forward to my next visit back at the Japanese Gardens.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now