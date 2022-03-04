Gwin Zegal, Plouha, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is the isle of "La Mauve", no further than 1 km from the coast, near Plouha in Brittany, France. It's only populated by sea birds, manly cormorants and seagulls. This picture was taken in January 2022 when the sun was just rising above the horizon hence these colours. I had to raise the ISO a bit for this reasons to preserve details in the shadows. I couldn't extend the exposure much longer because of some gusts of wind and because of the 200mm. This spot is probably one of my favorite in the area: It's an ancient haven used for centuries by local sailors. The boats are still moored to tall trunks deeply stuck into the sand with their roots. It's surrounded by high cliffs (110m or so, the highest in Brittany). And moreover, there are not too many people to get there, especially in Winter.

