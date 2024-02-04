Brown Bear, Kodiak, Alaska, USA

As a passionate wildlife photographer, I usually visit Africa, but last summer, I always wanted to see the biggest brown bear in the world - the Kodiak Bear. They live exclusively on the islands in the Kodiak Archipelago with about 3,500 Bears.

The weather was terrible, with very cold temperatures and constant rain. The bears recently woke up from winter sleep and are hard to spot. As the salmons were not around yet, we saw quite a few strolling along the shores, digging for clams as a part of their nutritious diet. It was hard to capture one up close and actually see his face, as his snout was constantly in the rocks sniffing for the clams.

I was safely on a boat, very close to the shore, when I saw this beauty looking at me, very focused and was able to take the shot I was looking for. What an experience!