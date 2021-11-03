Northeast River, Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Autumn in the North East USA explodes with pure color. The days are typically cold and gray which helps saturate the natural colors and also keeps the leaves hanging on the trees a little while longer. This year there was a Nor Easter or a very wet and extremely windy storm which stripped most of the leaves from the trees in a matter of a few hours. I was able to catch this calm reflection the day before the trees became barren and dormant for the remainder of 2021.

The particular capture was shot along side of the Highway 3 outside of Bar Harbor, Maine. It is part of Acadia National Park which has become very popular with landscape photographers due not only to it's richness of color during the Autumn months, but also the close proximity to the vacation towns the line the coast of Maine. During October which is the peak month of color in Maine, the tides reach their maximum height during the full moon enabling photographers and viewers alike to experience the true fluctuation of the ebb and flow of the Atlantic Ocean. The ocean can get violent during the Autumn months adding drama and exciting wave action.

This capture is the Northeast River which is fed by the ocean and crosses through the thin land mass to the bay on the adjacent side. The deciduous trees that line the river come to the party dressed in their finest party colors. The hues of yellow, red and orange exaggerate the colors of the trees as they sway from side to side. On this particular evening the air was absolutely still creating this gorgeous reflection of the colorful trees on the river.The sky exploded in magenta as the sun dipped down below the horizon. The feeling of exuberance was in the air. It was difficult to not loose my breath while experiencing the majestic scene unfolding before my eyes. The absolute beauty of the landscape was hard to believe.

Acadia National Park is all part of this area that intertwines with the small towns and villages that are woven together along the coast of Maine. It is craggy and rough but the raw beauty in unmatched by any other coastline in the North East. In total the park is comprised of 30,300 acres or 123 kms equaling 47 square miles. There are three areas the Mount Desert Island, the Isle au Haut and the Schoodic Peninsula. Each area is unique. It could take weeks to explore every nook and cranny of Acadia National Park and you can still find scenes that will amaze you. Next Autumn I encourage you to explore the coast of Maine during the peak fall color season. It will be a trip that you will never forget.

