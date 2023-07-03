Photo District Rooftops, New York, USA

This photo was taken in 2006 from the offices of Lopes Picture Company, a production company located on 19th Street in New York City. I'd stared out that window on numerous occasions, but this day the light was just right, accentuating the mixed angularity, shapes and textures of NYC rooftops.

While not a landscape, per se, it is a dynamic cityscape that conveys some of the beauty and inaccessibility of New York's older office buildings, many of which were built in the 19th or early 20th century.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now