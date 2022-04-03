Banska Stiavnica, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Stiavnica’s Calvary is one of the most beautiful baroque Calvaries in Europe. The construction began in 1745, and it was finished in 1751. The uniqueness of the Calvary along with its sensitive setting onto a place with a beautiful view make it one of the most visited attractions. In 2007 it was put on the List of 100 most endangered sites of the world and in 2008 commenced – based on the voluntary initiative – its general reconstruction. I took this photo from an the opposite mountain during the inversion (300 mm focal length).

