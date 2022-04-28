Brush Creek Falls, Athens, WV, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Brush Creek Falls near Athens, WV is one of my favorite waterfalls. Once I shoot the wide-angle shots, I get out a long lens and start isolating parts of the waterfall. This falls has a lot of rock ledges at different heights and it can create some interesting compositions. I have been here at different times of the year, with varying levels of water flow. When the water is low it can reveal even more levels of rock and different compositions. I like to just take my time a be creative.

