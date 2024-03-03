Yi County, Anhui, China

On a rainy and muggy summer day, the sky remained shrouded in thick grey clouds, with a sudden downpour just before sunset. Not anticipating any photographic opportunities, I opted to unwind in my hotel room, engrossed in a baseball game.
Yet, a few minutes later, I noticed a subtle shift in the hues of the sky. Could it herald a captivating twilight? Hastily, I retrieved my camera and tripod, hurrying to the rooftop platform overlooking the mountains, poised for any potential spectacle.
After a brief wait, a vigorous gust of wind swept away the heavy clouds, unveiling a breathtaking palette of pinkish hues—a sight I had eagerly anticipated.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor