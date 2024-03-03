Yi County, Anhui, China

On a rainy and muggy summer day, the sky remained shrouded in thick grey clouds, with a sudden downpour just before sunset. Not anticipating any photographic opportunities, I opted to unwind in my hotel room, engrossed in a baseball game.

Yet, a few minutes later, I noticed a subtle shift in the hues of the sky. Could it herald a captivating twilight? Hastily, I retrieved my camera and tripod, hurrying to the rooftop platform overlooking the mountains, poised for any potential spectacle.

After a brief wait, a vigorous gust of wind swept away the heavy clouds, unveiling a breathtaking palette of pinkish hues—a sight I had eagerly anticipated.

