Mono Lake, Lee Vining, California, USA

I've been to Mono Lake on several occasions and have never been disappointed that I made an effort to get out of bed and go. Every sunrise there is different and special in its own way. Because of some cloud cover to the east this morning, the sun did not make its appearance as usual. Instead, from behind the clouds on the horizon, it lit the high clouds above the tufa with a beautiful pink color and created a cool blue glow in the atmosphere, both reflected in the water below. Enjoy!

