    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Mono Lake, Lee Vining, California, USA
    By Gary Nack

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    I've been to Mono Lake on several occasions and have never been disappointed that I made an effort to get out of bed and go. Every sunrise there is different and special in its own way. Because of some cloud cover to the east this morning, the sun did not make its appearance as usual. Instead, from behind the clouds on the horizon, it lit the high clouds above the tufa with a beautiful pink color and created a cool blue glow in the atmosphere, both reflected in the water below. Enjoy!


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®