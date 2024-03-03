Lake Bled, Bled, Slovenia

I always think it's quite challenging to tell a story with landscape photography. The subject has to be right but rarely is that enough, it often needs more. Often, it's about having the appropriate lighting conditions and weather that suit that subject. Sometimes, you get lucky; all the elements come together, which can be when you least expect it.

As I headed towards Lake Bled in Slovenia on an October morning last year, my excitement was already growing. Staying 10 minutes outside Bled meant taking the car, and we'd already encountered mist on leaving the apartment. I just hoped it was over Lake Bled, too.

I was thrilled to see the mist rising above the lake on arrival. I found my spot, joining several other photographers - it's a popular spot for blue hour and sunrise shoots, with good reason. The main attraction of Lake Bled is the picture postcard scene of Bled Island with its little church, backed by the Julian Alps. I set up and quickly found a composition.

Lake Bled is a magical sight, but even more so with the presence of mist. I worked quickly, making several images as the mist swirled above the lake, at times partially hiding the church. The island is breathtakingly beautiful but in these conditions I found myself drawn to the fairytale Bled Castle, dramatically perched on a cliff towering above the lake.

Adjusting my focal length, I zoomed in to 120mm, and as I did so, more mist appeared, adding a wonderful mystical quality to the scene. I couldn't really have wished for more, but then, as if to complete the picture, a rowing boat appeared, slowly making its way across the lake. I waited for it to enter my composition, adding interest and scale and transforming my image.

