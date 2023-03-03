Stellisee, Zermatt, Switzerland

As a landscape photographer, I always wish for dramatic skies. Well, that didn't happen that morning. The summer of 2022 was very dry and warm in Switzerland, and clouds were tough to find. The good side of that situation, though, is that this cloudless sky allowed for a nice pre-sunrise pink glow on the horizon that did the trick in the end. Nature always creates surprises, good and bad, and that is what makes the beauty of landscape photography.

