ICM, Tver Region, Russia

Autumn is my favourite time of year to photograph with this technique. I usually shoot panoramic landscapes, but lately, I have become interested in the technique of camera movement during exposure. I place the camera on a tripod, loosening the ball head until I can hold the camera steady with my hands and move it with little resistance.

I take a large number of shots with different variations of camera shift. I usually use lenses with a focal length of 80-125 mm (but other options are possible), fixed exposure time from 0.5 to 1 second or more and manual focusing.

Most often, I do a vertical movement, but other options give very interesting results: horizontal, diagonal, circular and various combinations of movements.

Suppose the exposure time is about 1 second. In that case, you can hold the camera motionless for a while and then make a movement or a combination of movements, which results in a superimposition of a sharp and blurry image.

I make many attempts, sometimes up to 100 or more, until I get several interesting options. Therefore, you need to take care of a high-capacity memory card and spare batteries. Don't despair if you don't get an interesting picture the first time; change the exposure time, combinations of movements, and camera speed. It takes patience and time, and you will surely get a breathtaking image.

This method provides many opportunities for your creative experiments, especially when you have already photographed the main landscapes in your location but don't want to leave. Try this technique, and you will have a lot of fun.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now