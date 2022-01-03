Hunting Island Beach, South Carolina, USA

Hunting Island in South Carolina is a favorite spot of mine. I have been there several times, and hope to return several more. Nothing like being on the quiet beach at sunrise. This particular morning was a trifecta of photography. It started about 2am with the Milky Way. I had thought we might go back to the car and take a nap until sunrise. But once the Milky Way was gone, the moon started rising. So it provided yet another opportunity for compositions.

One thing that I love about this place is that you never know what you will get, and it is always different. The colors are always a surprise. Or if it is too cloudy and you have no color, then long exposure opportunities are abundant. This moonrise was followed by a nice sunrise, completing the trifecta! The landscape is different with each trip because it is changed with every storm. It may wash away some trees, or take down new ones.

I normally go out in the daytime when I first get there. Just to get a feel of everything, and pick out some favorite comps. When you get out there in the dark and at high tide, it looks very different. There are endless opportunities and you are only limited by your imagination. Truly like a kid in a candy store, only with a camera. There is more information available via the South Carolina State Parks web site, also take note of turtle nesting season and the rules.

