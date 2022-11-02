Logan Pass, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Standing at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park Montana is like standing on top of the world. Flanked by two large valleys, visitors are treated to grand landscapes for miles. Weather can change in an instant at the peak, jumping from blue skies to heavy fog in a matter of minutes.

This can make driving extremely difficult. The Going-to-the-Sun Road spans 50 miles across Glacier National Park, climbing over 3,000 feet in elevation. With hairpin curves and steep cliff drop-offs, this drive is not for the faint of heart; especially in bad weather.

Autumn brings an array of colors to the valley, sprinkling the mountains with vibrant orange from the aspen groves. But it also brings the start of winter to higher elevations. On this particular day, the clouds were moving fast. You could barely see the forest or the mountains. I found a pull-out near the summit and waited for the clouds to clear a little. Luckily for me, the dense fog broke through the forest revealing this scene.

