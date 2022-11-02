Lake Crescent Reflections, Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

Lake Crescent is a prominent feature in the northern part of Olympic National Park, is easily accessible via the Olympic Highway, and provides numerous spectacular photographic opportunities, including broad vistas and intimate landscapes.

This visit in the fall of 2021 coincided with rainy and overcast weather creating soft light, saturated colors, and vivid reflections. The lake is surrounded by Douglas fir, cedar and maples, yielding a traditional but pleasing autumn color palette. Given the still water and strong reflections, I positioned the horizon in the middle of the frame to lend balance to the composition.

