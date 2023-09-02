    Search
    Oak Creek Canyon, Arizona, USA
    By Jonathan Cook

    Picture Story

    When the summer heat sets in and the desert valleys bake, Arizonans head north to higher elevations seeking respite. Oak Creek is one such destination and a true summer oasis. Located just north of Sedona, the creek has cut its way through the area's famous red rocks to create a canyon full of vibrant life.

    The creek meanders beneath the canyon walls and tree canopy, alternating between gentle rapids and larger pools of crystal-clear water. I accessed the water from one of several campgrounds/day use areas along Highway 89A, which follows the creek all the way up the canyon.

    Once at the creek, I made my way downstream using a combination of makeshift trails along the shore and rock hopping. The canyon is fairly tight, so I knew my 15mm would be my best shot at getting a good image. I decided I wanted to try a low perspective at water level with a slower shutter to smooth out the movement of the water and a small aperture to maximize depth of field and keep the canyon sharp in the background. Of course, I had left my tripod at home, so it was a fun challenge sprawling out on the rocks to find just the right position to support the camera for a sharp exposure.

    I was drawn to this scene because it had all the elements I associate with Oak Creek - flowing water, colorful canyon walls, boulders shaping the current and lush flora. It's a truly amazing place that not only provides a haven during the summer but is equally magical in the winter when snow and ice become the dominant features of the landscape.

