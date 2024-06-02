Adraga Beach, Portugal

It was one of those multiple days of changeable weather in Lisbon and surroundings when you should be fully prepared, armed with raincoats and sunscreen at the same time.

In the morning, we had a peaceful, sunny walk in Sintra Woods and then decided to visit the nearby beach. Once we drove there, it started to get cloudier and cloudier, and the waves began rising in the ocean.

The Adraga beach was rather empty, as it did not seem to be the right time to lay on your towel and get tanned, making it just the right moment for a photographer to get an image of the sole nature. The sky turned gloomy, and the ocean got unusually brighter, bringing the perfect contrast to the image. The retreating wave left room for the stack reflection and marked the ideal second for the shot.

When shooting the ocean, you always have to wait patiently and be ready to catch the moment.

