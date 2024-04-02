Nags Head, Outer Banks, North Carolina, USA

My husband and I were visiting the Outer Banks for a bluegrass festival. Luckily, our hotel was right on the beachfront. Despite the late hour of the night before listening to bluegrass, we were up and able to take a few steps on the beach just before sunrise.

Blue hour is my favourite time of day, and that morning, I had time to take a few images during it. I used a tripod to steady my shot since blue hour means limited light, but what beautiful light there is! This is my favourite image since it shows the storm fencing leading to the rays sneaking out of the clouds.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now