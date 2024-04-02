    Search
    Nags Head, Outer Banks, North Carolina, USA
    By Dotty Danforth

    My husband and I were visiting the Outer Banks for a bluegrass festival. Luckily, our hotel was right on the beachfront. Despite the late hour of the night before listening to bluegrass, we were up and able to take a few steps on the beach just before sunrise.

    Blue hour is my favourite time of day, and that morning, I had time to take a few images during it. I used a tripod to steady my shot since blue hour means limited light, but what beautiful light there is! This is my favourite image since it shows the storm fencing leading to the rays sneaking out of the clouds.


