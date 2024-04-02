Coral Cove Park Moonrise, Jupiter Island, Palm Beach, Florida, USA

Jupiter Island is located north enough that the Atlantic Ocean bathes its shoreline. Thus, swell action is much more consistent than further south, where the Bahamas block the swells. The southern end of the island has some fine reefs for compositions.

I took this picture at Coral Cove Park. It is a popular spot for sunrise photography due to the unique shape of the outer protruding reef and the jagged rocky shoreline where the lapping tide surge kisses the shore.

Though it had been stormy all day, I was determined to visit for the moonrise. I'm glad I did.

