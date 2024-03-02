Oregon Islands, Bandon, Oregon, USA

Sunrise over the Pacific was a misty morning with beautiful colourations in the sky. I arrived very early in the morning to catch the Milky Way arc, and racing against time, I managed to get the sunrise as part of this 12-panel pano.

I used a tripod and trigger to avoid camera shake from the wind that breaks on that point and waited through sunrise to get a more ethereal composition.

