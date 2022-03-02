Lake Michigan, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Door County is known for its picturesque coastal towns, shops, fish boils, cherry and apple orchards and scenic beauty. It is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” With the waters of Green Bay on one side and Lake Michigan on the other, the Door Peninsula offers great waterfront views, with more than 300 miles of shoreline featuring towering limestone bluffs, rugged rock formations and pristine beaches. This photo was taken from one of my favorite spots near Rileys Point as the sunset.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

