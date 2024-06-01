Ouessant, Bretagne, France

I took this image during my photography trip last year on the small island of Ouessant near the Northwestern coast of France. I usually don't include man-made objects in my pictures, but this lighthouse, like the four others on and off the island, made for a very picturesque subject. It is called Nividic and was constructed between 1912 and 1936.

During the 8 days I spent on this small island, I must have visited this particular spot at least 15 times as it gets fantastic side light both in the morning and in the evening. Already on my first visit, I fell in love with the composition, including the two sea stacks as a perfect frame for the lighthouse. I liked the contrast between the three literally rock-solid elements in the image and the wild, ever-changing sea.

Autumn in Northern France is a landscape photographer's dream, with the weather and light changing constantly. I took hundreds of pictures of this lighthouse and the sea stacks in any kind of light and weather.

This particular version stands out for me as it combines very gentle side light with a rather minimalistic sky that doesn't distract the viewer from the main subjects. I also chose a rather long exposure time to tame the wildness of the sea, just enough for it to show through a bit, but not too much.

