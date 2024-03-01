Kelso Dunes, Mojave, California, USA

This photograph holds a special place in my heart, as it was taken during a road trip with my girlfriend. We are both academics. She had to move to California for work a few years ago, and I moved to Singapore for a job. Long distance was extremely difficult for both of us, and we kept dreaming of the day we would meet and travel together. Last December, the dream finally came true, and we managed to go on a road trip together. It was the 31st of December, and we were on our way to Las Vegas from Joshua Tree for the New Year celebration. We decided to make a pit stop at Mojave.

It was a great adventure for two academics who spent most of their time researching in a laboratory. We were both amazed by the dunes, sand, the open sky, and beautiful mountains around. The photographer in me searched for a foreground interest, found a composition, set up the camera and tripod, waited for the sunset, and prayed for a gorgeous sunset. The sunset eventually happened, but without much color in the sky. I gave up hope, but my girlfriend suggested trying long exposure. I was so consumed with the hope of an epic sunset that I forgot to think of other ways to make a composition work. It was a very good suggestion, and that's what gave me the photograph as the blue hour rolled in.

This photograph will always remind me of us and the memories of the dreams I lived with her.

