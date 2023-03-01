Catskills Mountains, Windham, NY, USA

My shot of a misty mountain-top sunrise was taken in the Catskills, at Windham, NY, where you can always count on being surprised by how the light shows off the landscape.

While enjoying a morning coffee, I was struck by the scene before me. The sun coming up behind the mountains, revealed a ballet-like scene. The way the lower fog crept over the ground was almost mesmerising, then rose to mingle with the trees, revealing subtlety of color and texture. The mist also seemed to bring the trees together and show their individuality.

It was late fall, but some colour could still be seen in some trees. I learned from my study of Aesthetic Realism, founded by the important critic Eli Siegel, that how opposites are one in a photo, like separation and junction, or the hidden & shown, is what makes for beauty. As many times as I've photographed in the Catskill Mountains, I always see newly how the beauty and mystery of this part of New York has captured the hearts of people, including many artists and writers worldwide.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now