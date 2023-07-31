Two Medicine Lake is located in Glacier National Park in the state of Montana. It is approximately 2 miles long and .33 miles wide. Sinopah Mountain dominates the western terminus of the lake, while immediately to the north, Rising Wolf Mountain rises over 4,450 feet above the lake Kathleen Croft

Nikon D800E

Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8

f/16, 1/30sec, ISO 100

Rain was falling all night, and the winds were whipping relentlessly. However, I decided to try and catch the sunrise regardless of the rain. When I arrived, it was still pouring with rain, so by the time I had captured this scene, I was soaked to the bone. I waited for the rain to subside, and right at dawn, the clouds began to break, rendering a glorious sunrise.

I contemplated using my 10-stop ND filter to slow down the water motion, but I really liked the way the waves were breaking along the shoreline.

I chose to use my 14-24mm f/2.8 wide-angle lens because I wanted to include a dramatic foreground with the waves crashing on the rocks – I liked the drama of the waves. I had my tripod low to the ground, which offered me the perspective I was looking for.

The wind was pummelling me, and it was a challenge to keep the tripod steady, which is also the reason I chose to be low to the ground. Because of the wide-angle lens, the mountains appear smaller than they actually are, but that is the compromise of using a wide-angle lens with a pronounced foreground.

The color in the sky was glowing with fuchsia and orange hues. Weather in Montana can present a challenge as it is often extreme, but you never know what can happen from one moment to the next. You will never capture the picture you may be looking for if you do not try, even in challenging weather.

Glacier National Park in Montana is a tough place to go wrong, even during inclement weather, but it offers excellent opportunities for compelling compositions any time of the year. Access is somewhat limited during winter as the park receives a large amount of snow. I honestly prefer the autumn season due to the dramatic skies that can occur during the months of September and October.

