Saint Quay Portrieux, Cotes d’Armor, Brittany, France

This is the diving board of the seawater swimming pool of Saint-Quay-Portrieux, in the Côtes-d'Armor, Brittany, France. Saint-Quay is a small sea resort on the north coast of Brittany. The shot was taken just before sunrise in April 2022 at high tide.

I love to go there before summer, before the small town is packed with tourists and before the town's staff install the safety barriers that prevent people from falling on the rocks surrounding the swimming pool at low tide. The great advantage of shooting in such places is that you can park your car 2mn away from the pool, and once you're done taking pictures, you can go and have a hot coffee or chocolate in one of the nearby bars by the sea with fresh croissants.

Usually, I try to stay a few days in the area, for there are many other spots along the coastline and inland I love to visit.

