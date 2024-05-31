Nugget Point Sea Stacks, Clutha, New Zealand

When the sky is draped in thin clouds, the sun intermittently emerges and retreats, creating the illusion of multiple sunrises at varying heights. This captivating phenomenon makes the landscape appear to awaken again and again, each burst of sunlight painting a fresh scene. Earlier, the vibrant hues of an incredible dawn at the lighthouse had faded into a somber gray, casting a muted tone over everything.

But then, what a delightful surprise! Just as I thought the show was over, the clouds parted momentarily, allowing the sun to stage a "second" spectacular sunrise. In a rush of excitement, I dashed to capture this fleeting moment, managing to snap a couple of handheld shots before the clouds swallowed the sun once more, cloaking the sky in an overcast shroud. The brief reprise of color and light was an unexpected gift, transforming an otherwise gray morning into something truly magical.

