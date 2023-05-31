Just East of Tim’s Bridge, Wellfleet, MA, USA

A misty morning in Wellfleet, MA. Around 7 am. Almost always good light for photography. This path is located just East of town and over Tim's Bridge.

I really enjoy the fine, crisp latticework created by these trees and seagrasses, with the fog enhancing the painterly sfumato of the background detail. Wellfleet and Cape Cod have a myriad of great places for photography, and that great photographic look extends through the year.

Cape Cod National Seashore and the Audubon Center are also great places for photography.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now