    Lonely Trees In Fog, Marlow, England

    As I drove down the hill towards Marlow, I could see the fog over the fields. I pulled in at a layby and ventured into the small pocket of woods to photograph the lone trees in the field
    Matthew Holland
    Olympus EM-5 II
    Olympus 40-150mm
    f/5.6, 1/50sec, ISO 200
    Experiencing foggy conditions at your doorstep is always highly rewarding. However, it rarely happens, especially when the fog is at the right height and the sun rises over the hills behind the scene. Being in the right place at the right time and having patience are musts in order to capture the perfect moment.

    Winter 2019 had been a slow season; any half-decent conditions had been difficult or too far to get to. We’ve had little to no snow in the south of England, and when it arrived, I couldn’t get to the locations because of it.

    Feeling frustrated by the poor weather conditions and lack of snow, I struggled to get out with the camera due to a lack of motivation. The camera has often been left at home or buried in my backpack. Still, I had been ever hopeful that something would happen soon enough. What I didn’t expect was a week of thick fog looming over the valleys and hills, only a stone’s throw away from where I live and work.

    The previous night, I could see the sun setting and the fog developing over the fields. Driving in the wrong direction, I could see traffic building up behind me, so I decided not to turn around and photograph it. I hoped the conditions would remain the same until the morning when I could get up earlier and catch the sunrise with fog conditions.

    My patience was worth it. As I drove down the hill towards Marlow, I could see the fog over the fields. I pulled in at a layby and ventured into the small pocket of woods to photograph the lone trees in the field. As the sun came up over the hills and the fog began to glow with a faint orange hue, I was ready to capture this beautiful and mysterious scene.

