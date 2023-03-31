Clarence River, Clarence Reserve, New Zealand

This trip was arranged for me by a man who purchased an image from me for a splashback for his kitchen. He showed me a book about Muzzle Station in the Canterbury backcountry, and I was hooked and commented how great it would be to get in there. He offered to set something up for me and enlisted the help of his friend Merv, an experienced 4wd adventurer. The Clarence Reserve is his second home which he is passionate about.... so we went, and it was even better in person. SUCH an epic area and a geologist's paradise. Every corner we turned, it got more epic, so I am incredibly grateful to have captured this image of the Clarence River with such lovely light and grateful for the otherwise impossible access to this part of the country!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now