Aasleagh Falls, Erriff, Co Mayo, Ireland

Picture this. You're standing at the foot of Aasleagh Falls in Ireland during a moody, overcast day. The wind is whipping through your hair, and the mist from the waterfall is continuously drenching your clothes. Nevertheless, you decide to brave the elements and pull out your camera to capture the waterfall in all its glory.

The resulting picture is stunning. The water seems to cascade down the rocks into a pool of darkness below. The mossy, wet rocks glisten with the constant splash of water.

The whole scene is moody, dramatic, and a bit foreboding. Either way, Aasleagh Falls looks nothing short of spectacular in this long-exposure photo. It's like the waterfall is showing off, deliberately making you stand there in the rain so that it can look more dramatic. But hey, if you've got it, flaunt it, right?

So if you're in Ireland and feeling moody, head to Aasleagh Falls for some great photo ops. Just don't forget to pack a raincoat and some extra memory cards. You never know when the waterfall might decide to put on a show.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now