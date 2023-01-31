Infrared Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

The road less travelled in Banff National Park would be Highway 93, which splits off from the main thoroughfare of the Trans Canada Highway. The northern leg of 93 takes you from Lake Louise, Alberta, to the more famous (and interesting) Jasper, Alberta, and it contains some of the best scenery Canada has to offer. This is why I chose this route to test my 830nm infrared-converted Nikon Z5. The straight-out-of-camera pictures deliver what once took hours in Lightroom.

For this image, I decreased the texture to soften the clouds and reduced the file size as per the requirements for submission. Other than that, this is what infrared does to a white landscape on a very bright day.

