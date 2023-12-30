Nikon 70-200mm
f/3.5, 1/40sec, ISO 64
This picture was captured in Molnsatra Nature Reserve. Molnsattra is part of an old open farming landscape I often return to on my photo trips. Molnsattra farm is located a few miles northwest of Stockholm in Sweden. It has roots dating back to the Middle Ages – cows and horses still graze there.
I have often walked past this lone oak tree and wondered how to get a good picture of it. The challenge is that the oak does not stand alone but is surrounded by several other trees, which I did not want to include in the frame.
After having a discussion with an experienced photographer and friend, I was advised to wait for a snowstorm to separate the tree from the background. There was a heavy snowfall on one of the first days of January. So, I quickly packed my photo gear and a thermos full of coffee and drove off to the nature area.
After twenty minutes of pulsing in the snow, I arrived at the spot and started looking for the best angle. My goal was to separate the oak tree from the background and find a perfect shutter speed for the snowfall. It should still be visible that it was snowing heavily.
I chose to use my favourite Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on my Nikon Z7 II and used a tripod.
I probably took about fifty pictures from different angles and with different settings. Once at home, it was easy to sort out which ones I wanted to proceed with. The editing in Lightroom was limited. Finally, the image got a turn in Photoshop as I found their clone tool works better for some twigs I wanted to remove.
