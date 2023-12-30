Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, Utah, USA

Gigapixel photography like this 966-megapixel focus-stacked stitched photo adds a great deal of complexity to obtaining a high-quality photograph. In addition to the typical landscape photography skills, one needs to study and thoroughly understand Nodal Heads and Non-Parallax points.

Careful attention to Hyperfocal Distances, f/stop and Diffraction related to a telephoto lens is essential. Focus bracketing/stacking skills need to be perfected. Knowing how to balance exposure over 100s or 1000s images to be stitched is critical. Having intimate knowledge of operating all your gear quickly and efficiently in the field is vital.

