Praia do Norte, Nazare, Estremadura, Portugal

Series 'Ocean Trails' Feeling Humble

The Ocean Trails series was created by my fascination and admiration for nature, especially the oceans. As a sailor, I have sailed many oceans, and my respect for nature undeniably originated here. "41Blue Ocean" is a project I started a few years ago to convince people to have more respect for our oceans through my photography. 'Imagine the tears of the ocean is ' what drives me daily in this project.

This photo was taken in Nazaré, a small village in Portugal on the Atlantic coast. It is known for surfing the highest waves on the planet. Every year during the season ( October until March ), you can admire this natural wonder several times. Every few years you can experience the 'gigantes de Nazaré'. Due to the geographical location, the bottom structure of the ocean, the current and the wind, waves up to 25 - 30 m high are created. These photos were taken at such a moment.

Photographically speaking, it is always a challenge to take such photos. The gusts of wind and rain are especially challenging.

