    Davis Bayou Sunset, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, USA
    By Samantha Kennedy

    Picture Story

    This image called Ocean Springs Sunset was taken at Ocean Springs East Beach, Mississippi, USA. I arrived just before sunset and walked down the beach until I go to this dock. It was raining earlier in the day so I was hopeful for some clouds and color this evening and I was not disappointed by the sky when I arrived. Once I reached the first dock I immediately knew that I wanted a wide low angle perspective so I could capture the dock jutting out into the Davis Bayou and the magnificent sky unfolding behind.

    I set up my Nikon Z7 with my Nikon 16-35mm f/4 lens at 22mm. Hoping to smooth out the water some I lowered my iso to 31 and set my aperture to f/18 so I could use a 2.0 shutter speed. I was able to set my PlatyPod right on the decking with my camera attached and capture the whole scene. I like the low angle perspectives this gives me verses using my tripod. This is a very nice beach easily accessed with many photographic opportunities along the Davis Bayou.

