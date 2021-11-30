Davis Bayou Sunset, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This image called Ocean Springs Sunset was taken at Ocean Springs East Beach, Mississippi, USA. I arrived just before sunset and walked down the beach until I go to this dock. It was raining earlier in the day so I was hopeful for some clouds and color this evening and I was not disappointed by the sky when I arrived. Once I reached the first dock I immediately knew that I wanted a wide low angle perspective so I could capture the dock jutting out into the Davis Bayou and the magnificent sky unfolding behind.

I set up my Nikon Z7 with my Nikon 16-35mm f/4 lens at 22mm. Hoping to smooth out the water some I lowered my iso to 31 and set my aperture to f/18 so I could use a 2.0 shutter speed. I was able to set my PlatyPod right on the decking with my camera attached and capture the whole scene. I like the low angle perspectives this gives me verses using my tripod. This is a very nice beach easily accessed with many photographic opportunities along the Davis Bayou.

