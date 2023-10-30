Rocky Mountain, Eagle Bay, New York, USA

Our plans for fall in 2021 were originally to go on a cruise with my wife's sisters. That got cancelled, and we had to figure out what else we wanted to do instead. I have found that I really hate to miss the opportunity to shoot fall color somewhere nice.

A couple of years ago, when we were on the way to Acadia National Park in Maine, we thought that Vermont looked like it had nice opportunities. I have also thought for some time that the Adirondack Mountains in New York State would be good, so we started laying out a plan to visit both areas.

I did some online research on Vermont and found a book about photography in the Adirondacks to plan where we would go and to pick our locations for lodging. We ended up in Stowe, VT, for 5 days, then 2 in Wilmington, NY and 2 in Eagle Bay, NY.

The Vermont part of the trip was cloudy, foggy, and rainy, so we did not get the views that we hoped for. We did find some good waterfalls and rapids to shoot. In New York, the weather improved, and there was sun to light up the foliage.

On one of the mornings in Eagle Bay, we went to climb what was really a large hill called Rocky Mountain, overlooking Fourth Lake. The fall colors were close to the peak, and we got a pretty nice range of near-rainbow colors in the landscape.

