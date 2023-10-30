Hjortekaeret Lake is situated in a nature park located in Lyngby, a small town close to Copenhagen in Denmark. The Google map coordinates are: 55.799418 - 12.547286 Marco Gelpi

Canon 6D Mk II

Canon 16-35mm f/4L

f/11, 3.2sec, ISO 100

As a landscape and travel photographer enthusiast, the travel restrictions that characterised the pandemic years forced me to reinvent my photography, and I began photographing in places close to home, too often overlooked. It was surprisingly difficult to photograph in locations I knew so well, but it has also been extremely satisfying.

This picture was captured in a nature park located in Lyngby, a small town close to Copenhagen. I saw this lonely tree on the small island in the lake while running nearby, and I decided that it would be a perfect subject for a sunrise picture.

It was one of the first cold autumn mornings in Denmark, with the early sunrise mist appearing around the small lakes in the region. Luckily enough, it was also a completely windless day, very unusual in this part of the world. This particular weather created perfect reflections of the sky and the tree on the surface of the lake.

The conditions were excellent; I only had to place my tripod and release the shutter. I opted for f/11 – the sharpest aperture for my lens – ISO 100 (no need to go higher when using a tripod) and a shutter speed of 3.2sec. Not many adjustments were needed in post-processing. I only had to recover some details in the sky and on the small island.

The result is one of my all-time favourite pictures. For once, I felt that I had been able to translate into a picture what I saw that morning behind the camera and the atmosphere I breathed during that cold morning.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

