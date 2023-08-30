Marvel at the natural geologic wonders of this park as you hike along its trails. The park offers the chance to explore deep sandstone ravines, walk along aged forests, and enjoy scenic views Logan Armbruster

Canon 6D Mk II

Canon 16-35mm f/4L

f/7.1, 1/3sec, ISO 400

During the Covid spring, like so many others, I found myself struggling with the reality of not being able to travel, being confined to our homes for days at a time and not being able to photograph the new and exotic scenes as we had once hoped when planning a spring photography trip. So we, as landscape photographers, adapted and started looking for local images. This photograph was the result of staying local and finding spring beauty in the familiar landscape we so often overlook.

So I started at a local state park, remaining socially distant and wandering through the forest until I found a spring scene. I found my patch of Virginia Bluebells, assured the park ranger I would be out of the forest before dark and set forth looking for a composition. I wanted to include a strong subject set among the bluebells, but I didn't feel that the standing trees were up to the challenge. Too tall and too far apart to compose meaningfully. Downed trees, however, were perfect for the foreground element I was looking for. Long lines, exaggerated by the wide-angle lens, pull you into the scene, and the textured interplay of the partially decomposing bark and soft moss was precisely what I was after in this picture.

I set up with the lens near the fallen trees pointed slightly downward to exaggerate the foreground and minimize the sky in the background. Bright highlights from the sky would distract from the scene below. I fired off a few frames as I was bracketing and focus-stacking.

Happy with my composition and with the light fading, I decided to pack it up and head home for the evening. A few hours in the forest and a spring bloom – the perfect medicine for the quarantine blues.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now