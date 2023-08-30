Skogafoss, Skogar, Iceland

Iceland is famous for its waterfalls and is known as a photographer's paradise. And it truly is. Unfortunately, it is very crowded with photographers too at times.

This picture was taken at Skogafóss waterfall in the south of Iceland. It is one of the photography hotspots, and it is easy to understand why. The waterfall is 25 meters wide and 60 meters in height.

We went there relatively early in the morning one day during our tour. We were fortunate to find it with just a few other people around. The temperature - it was early May - was just below zero. So the water on the rocks behind and beside the waterfall turned to ice. Iceland is at its best!

