The Salt Flats, Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia

During our trip to Peru and Bolivia in 2018, the guide took us to Salar de Uyuni. This is the world's largest salt flat at over 10,000 square kilometres at an elevation of 3656 meters above sea level.

The Salar was formed because of transformations of several prehistoric lakes that existed around forty thousand years ago but have all evaporated over time. It is now covered by a few meters of salt crust.

Coming from Canada, I naturally thought it was snow at first glance! I was amazed by the immensity and flatness of this rough white carpet. The temperature was 26C (78 F).

I knew that the white salt would trick my light metering on my camera, exactly like snow does, so I overexposed by 1 1/3 stops (ETTR).

I framed the image, including the vehicle tracks, to compose the image and demonstrate the immensity. I used a focal length of 220 mm (35 mm equivalent) to include the contrasting background.